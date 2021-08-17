SEAL Team season 5 spoilers: Will it be impacted by current events?







SEAL Team season 5 is going to focus on a number of missions — and as you would expect with a show of this nature, Bravo Team is going to travel.

With all of that being said, recent events, in particular in Afghanistan, have made some matters a little more delicate. There was no way to predict the events of the past few days at the time in which the writers were getting together their scripts for the premiere, so it’s understandable to wonder if the show is going to have to correct some things at the last-minute to avoid living in a parallel universe.

Ultimately, it doesn’t seem like there are going to be any problems with the show in the early going — according to a report from TVLine, Jason Hayes and the rest of the team won’t be visiting Afghanistan at the start of the season. We can’t speak towards anything down the road, but there won’t need to be any sort of last-minute revisions that need to be made early on.

Of course, hearing about such difficult topics in the real world likely does lead to discussions in the writers’ room. How much do you want to address this situation at all? There are so many different perspectives that you can look at, whether it be politics, human rights, or the lives of soldiers on the ground. Yet, you also don’t want to exploit a situation, especially one with this sort of real-life drama around it, for attention. There needs to be a fine line that the series walks if they want to set any stories in the area.

For now, we’d suggest to take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the presence of stories in Afghanistan during SEAL Team season 5. The new season will be upon us come October on CBS; it will move to Paramount+ after the first handful of episodes.

