The Oval season 2 episode 19 spoilers: A look at ‘Nine Lives’







The Oval season 2 episode 19 airs next week on BET and just from the title alone in “Nine Lives,” you have a sense of what’s ahead. This is a story about someone trying to find a way to survive — and it’s possible that someone is Allan. When you make threats to go to the press in this world, bad things can happen to you.

Below, we’ve got the full The Oval season 2 episode 19 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Nancy is forced to call for help with Barry. Max and Blakely express feelings for one another. Allan threatens to tell the press everything he knows, while Ellie warns him that his life is in jeopardy if he does.

Just when you read this, it should be pretty clear that Allan and Ellie’s story isn’t the only thing going on — it’s just hard to focus on too much else. It just is a reminder of the currency of secrets within this world, where people are willing to go so far as to even threaten death to ensure that parts of who they are and what they’ve done stay hidden. Maybe everything with Max and Blakely serves as a little bit of a distraction from some of the drama elsewhere?

We are closing in on the finale at this point, with there only being a handful of episodes coming once you get to the other side of this one. That more than likely means one thing: Expect things to get bolder and crazier from here on out. This is a show that does its best to provide a shocking moment at every turn — at least we can breathe a little easier knowing that we’ll be seeing a season 3 at some point in the future.

