Stargirl season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Thunderbolt and so much more







Next week on Stargirl season 2 episode 3 you’re going to have a chance to see a little more comic-book fun. After all, Jim Gaffigan will be voicing Thunderbolt! The show’s JSA will be looking for a little help from him, and this is also an episode that will feature The Shade front and center.

There’s going to be a lot of stuff going on in this episode, but before we go any further, why not tip our cap to Lea Thompson? The legendary former Back to the Future star is the director of this episode! For a few more details on what’s ahead, be sure to view the full Stargirl season 2 episode 3 synopsis:

JIM GAFFIGAN VOICES THUNDERBOLT IN THIS EPISODE DIRECTED BY LEA THOMPSON – After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team. Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade. Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart and Meg DeLacy also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién (#203). Original airdate 8/24/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

As silly as it may seem to post a reminder, it’s important to note (yet again) that we’re only two episodes in. There are going to be a lot of things that change on Stargirl through the remainder of the season, and that’s something you should prepare yourself for at this point. It’s going to take time for the Eclipso story to take root, or to see a good bit more of what Cindy’s final plan will be. Enjoy the ride — that’s what makes a show like this so enjoyable.

