The Conners season 4 spoilers: Jason Alexander signs on

According to a report coming in from TVLine, former Seinfeld star Jason Alexander is going to be appearing on two episodes of the upcoming fourth season of the ABC sitcom. What’s his role? Think of that of Pastor Phil, a guy described as “an unconventional cleric with a rebel past … He uses humor and unflinching honesty to spread the good word.”

According to the character description, Phil will serve as a speaker at Becky’s AA meeting, and he will also spend some time with Darlene as she tries to recover following her breakup with Ben. It’s hard to know just where this story will go at present, but we have to imagine that this is going to be quite entertaining. (The Conners takes on a lot of subjects in general that other shows steer clear of — it only makes sense that they would venture forward now into the world of religion.)

Think of all the great performers now who Alexander is presumably appearing alongside: Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and John Goodman, for starters. We don’t know if he’ll share any time with Katey Sagal, but just knowing that she will be back ins important to remember, as well. Meanwhile, you can also consider Emma Kenney a comedy veteran at this point given that she’s spent an enormous chunk of her life either on Shameless or this show. The more big names that this show gets, the better we assume that it is in the end.

The Conners season 4 will be premiering on ABC this fall, and of course we’re curious already if Alexander’s two-episode gig ends up turning into something so much more.

