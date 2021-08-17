America’s Got Talent predictions: Victory Brinker to have a huge moment







It can be hard sometimes to figure out what’s going to happen on America’s Got Talent in advance, but when it comes to Victory Brinker, it’s easy to have more confidence.

Why is that? It’s because we more than expect her to come out on stage and deliver an epic performance. She’s also someone who could be considered a favorite now to win the whole thing.

When Victory first performed earlier this year, she made AGT history by getting a Golden Buzzer from all four of the judges plus host Terry Crews. There’s also a history of young opera singers faring extremely well in this competition. Jackie Evancho ended up finishing in second place on her particular season, and looking back there are a lot of people still surprised that she did not end up winning the whole thing.

For Victory moving into tonight’s show/beyond (we think she’s a lock to move forward, and will probably perform at the end of the night), her #1 challenge is going to be finding a way to bridge the gap. You absolutely want to get opera fans on board with what you’re doing, but at the same time appeal to mainstream viewers. There are, after all, a lot of people out there who consider opera to be not “their thing.” A lot of this is going to come down to song choice.

Beyond just Victory, go ahead and expect another Golden Buzzer act in the Northwell Nurse Choir to perform extremely well — we’re also reasonably confident in Josh Blue, as well, largely because he’s got a good fanbase out there based on his time on Last Comic Standing so many years ago.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent

Do you think that Victory Brinker is going to deliver on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Who else are you really excited to see? Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Once you do that, remember that you can also stick around for updates all about the show that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







