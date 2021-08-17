American Horror Stories episode 7 (finale): Dylan McDermott returning







Just in case you needed further reasons to be excited for the American Horror Stories finale, we’ve got it for you within!

Let’s start things off here with this: It’s now confirmed that we are heading back to Murder House for “Game Over,” a story that seems to combine elements of the first season of the flagship show and also the first two episodes of the spin-off. There are, after all, performers from both stories that are coming together, and that includes the return of Dylan McDermott as Dr. Ben Harmon! His character was alluded two within the first two episodes of the premiere.

If this news isn’t exciting enough for you already, how about hearing the good news about Jamie Brewer’s return? She hasn’t played Addie since the original Murder House season and this is a welcome return.

Beyond these familiar faces, actors from the first two American Horror Stories episodes will be coming back including Merrin Dungey as therapist Dr. Andi Grant, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Paris Jackson as Maya, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, and more. Hopefully there’s a good story at the center of all of this that makes sense, and perhaps gives us a little bit more in the way of nostalgia. We know that Murder House remains a fan favorite season, and one of the things we most like about seeing it again is that for some reason, people never learn. Why doesn’t someone just come in and rip this place down at this point? Shouldn’t everyone just know better?

Spot anyone familiar? Here's a look at the cast for the season finale of #AHStories, streaming Thursday only on #FXonHulu. #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/MNcjBYVx2u — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 17, 2021

