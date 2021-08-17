Blue Bloods season 12: Donnie Wahlberg celebrates birthday on set







With the premiere of Blue Bloods season 12 being just a month and a half away, there are reasons aplenty to be happy today. Of course, there are even more reasons if you are Donnie Wahlberg. Today is his birthday! The actor behind Danny Regan is 52 today and is enjoying his life as much as ever.

Also, he’s hard at work filming new episodes. In a post on Twitter overnight, Donnie noted that he will be on set today — not only that, but he’s worked a good 11 out of his past 12 birthdays. That’s pretty crazy given that he doesn’t always work on the weekends! We hope that there’s still a chance to give him a proper celebration amidst all of the craziness of filming — we’re sure that Danny is going to be facing a few challenges — after all, when is he not facing challenges?

In celebration of Donnie’s big days we’ve already heard from one of his other cast members in Bridget Moynahan — check out the tribute she posted to her on-screen brother at the bottom of this article. It’s another reminder of how close some of these actors are in real life. (We’re sure he will get kind words from several other actors, but many of them are not frequently active on social media — Tom Selleck isn’t on social media at all, really.)

Remember that Blue Bloods will be back in action on Friday, October 1 — we’re sure that there will be some new footage of Donnie in action as Danny next month. CBS tends to unveil the first promos for what’s coming a few weeks before the premiere airs.

What do you want to see for Danny on Blue Bloods season 12?

Have any birthday well-wishes for Donnie in the process? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

More #TWUG’s later my BH Family — yes actually I have to rest up for work tomorrow on @BlueBloods_CBS. Gonna be taping all day (I think I’ve worked on my bday in 11 out of 12 seasons 🤣). #Thankful for each and every single one of you always and forever! #loveeternal 🤖❤️♾ pic.twitter.com/8wrqkJ9ZQB — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) August 17, 2021

