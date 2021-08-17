The Beast Must Die season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at AMC?







Following the season 1 finale on AMC, should you expect The Beast Must Die season 2 to happen? We’ve got a lot to discuss here.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and get to some of the good news! It does seem as though BritBox, the party responsible for the show in the UK, is working to bring the show back. The new season, according to TV Insider, will be subtitled A Sword in my Bones. It will be based on an original story from show writer Gaby Chiappe.

Provided that this happens, it’s too early to say whether or not every major player from season 1 would return. Nonetheless, we do have a feeling that the interest will be there — especially overseas. BritBox found a big hit on their hands with this show right away, one that was likely anchored by some big names in its cast — think in terms of Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris.

Of course, it’s far too early to tell when new episodes will end up airing. Our hope is that we get a chance to see something more in 2022, but with British imports you have to expect them to go on their own pace. There’s no inherent pressure to rush anything along — a show comes back when it comes back. The seasons are also often so much shorter than US counterparts, but there is a great deal of attention put in to every single script — and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change in the near future.

At this point, we would just say to have high hopes for whatever the future holds here. Based on what we saw during the first season, why not have hope for a compelling story coming up?

Do you want to see The Beast Must Die season 2 happen?

Beyond just that, when in the world do you want to see the show premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: AMC.)

