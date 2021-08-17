Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The current state of the vote







What’s going on in the Big Brother 23 house at the moment? We know that there’s a big vote coming on Thursday with jury implications.

With that being said, is there a chance that the end result could surprise some people? Well, we wouldn’t go that far just yet…

For some more discussions on Big Brother 23 in video form, be sure to check out our live-feed update from earlier today below! Once you take a look at that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember more discussion on the feeds is coming…

We’re sure that there will be some discussion about whether Britini or Derek F. would be evicted, even if it feels obvious that Derek would stay. He’s in the Cookout and theoretically, he is safe by virtue of that alone. He will have the votes of Azah, Kyland, Tiffany, and Xavier … or will he?

This is where you look towards someone like Azah, who has already talked about throwing Britini a vote just so that she doesn’t leave in some dramatic and/or unanimous fashion. Tiffany assured her this evening that more than likely, she’ll be able to — Tiffany feels confident that Claire will vote with the group and there’s a good chance Derek X. will do what the Head of Household wants. (Also, he nominated Britini last week so he has a reason to want to get her out of the game.)

Since Kyland has the tiebreaker vote this week, it’s going to be really hard to imagine a way that Britini stays. It would take someone like Azah dramatically trying to flip the vote, but that’s going to be hard given the fact that she’s on the same team with Derek and they are both in the Cookout.

We’re sure Britini still has some tricks up her sleeve — it’s not clear to her yet how much trouble she’s in.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 23 right now

What do you think is going to happen to Britini this week on Big Brother 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other news related to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







