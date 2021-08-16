Dancing with the Stars season 30: Is a cast reveal coming soon?







Given that we are right in the middle of August now, isn’t it time to think about a Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast reveal? We tend to think so. We’re sure that ABC is starting to get closer to revealing something soon, but we’re not there just yet.

As of this writing, the network has not announced on social media or elsewhere when the season 30 cast is going to be announced. With that being said, we imagine something official will come out over the next couple of weeks.

Last season, for example, the official cast for the new season was revealed at the start of September. We know the show’s premiering a few days later this time around so we’re all going to need a little bit of patience here.

As for some of the cast rumors, it’s hard to put stock in a lot of them. Take, for example, the chatter that Chris Harrison will be on. Why would ABC cast someone who they just got rid of on one of their other shows? We know that technically, it was the studio who decided to move forward without Harrison rather than ABC, but it would still be an odd move. The only think we’re banking on is that one or two Olympic stars will probably be in the cast. We wouldn’t be shocked if production moved away from Bachelor Nation altogether after Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe won the past couple of seasons.

Who do you want to see on Dancing with the Stars season 30?

