New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum joins







Who is up for some of the latest New Amsterdam season 4 casting news today? There’s more to be excited about as we near the premiere — and this time around, it revolves around a familiar face from the world of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

According to a report from TVLine, Sandra Mae Frank will recur during season 4 as a deaf surgeon by the name of Dr. Wilder. For some more news on this role, here’s what showrunner David Schulner had to say:

“Young, talented and self-assured, Dr. Wilder is one of the few deaf surgeons in New York City. She’s also one of the best surgeons, period … But when Max tries to lure her to New Amsterdam, she refuses to join his team. Many times, in fact. In high demand all over the country, what’s it going to take to get Dr. Wilder to practice at this fabled hospital? And who is she replacing? These are just a few of the questions that will be answered in the season premiere.”

Frank’s credit also include Switched at Birth and Daybreak, to go along with some stints on stage.

New Amsterdam is already weeks deep into production on their new batch of episodes, which will be back on NBC a little bit later this fall. We know that the premiere will spend at least some time analyzing the state of Max and Helen’s relationship but, in general, this is not a show that will spend a lot of time outside of the hospital. There is going to be plenty for Dr. Wilder to do and we’re more than excited to dive into that … even if we hope that her presence does not mean we are losing someone else along the way.

