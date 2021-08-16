Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Who is telling a lie?







If you are curious to learn more information about Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 5, note it starts with a lie. “Killing Me Softly With His Song” is the title for this episode, and we know that there are all sorts of exciting things coming up in this episode. Some of them start, of course, with what Liz decides to do with Heath.

For a little more insight, just check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

ANYONE CAN FALL – Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes the choice to lie to Heath (guest star Steven Krueger). Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) stand up to Jordan (guest star Michael Grant Terry) meanwhile Isobel (Lily Cowles) does some digging into Jones (Nathan Dean). Also starring Michael Vlamis and Michael Trevino the episode was directed by Rachel Raimist and written by Alanna Bennett & Danny Tolli (#305). Original Airdate 8/23/2021.

As we dive further and further into this episode, we’re sure that there are going to be a few surprises scattered in here throughout. Meanwhile, there could be some unforeseen consequences to what Jeanine Mason’s character decides to do. This is still a show about mystery, and we’re early enough in that not everything is fully unlocked.

How are the ratings?

For those who are wanting a check-in on where things stand at the moment, there’s still some work to be done with this show behind the scenes. Season 3 has averaged a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down over 30% from where the show was for season 2. We can’t say that we’re that shocked, given that these episodes are airing in the middle of the summer — it’s hard to build up a lot of viewership this time of year. At least we know that there’s already a season 4 renewal on tap, so there is nothing to be worried about in the long-term here.

