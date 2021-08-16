Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 6 Veto Ceremony results







As we prepared for the week six Power of Veto Ceremony in Big Brother 23 today, we had a good sense of what would happen. Even with a second Veto thrown in there as a surprise twist, there wasn’t a sign we would see that much chaos in the game.

If you missed it over the weekend, Alyssa won the Power of Veto outright — however, because Kyland bet on her to win, he also got a second Power of Veto that he could use for whatever he want. It was his plan going in to this afternoon to remove Claire with his Veto, and then put up Britini. Alyssa, meanwhile, would keep things the same.

For some more news on Big Brother 23 in video form, be sure to watch our take on the Veto Ceremony leading up to it below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other news.

Ultimately, this is precisely what happened today — Britini and Derek F. are now on the block, and it feels like the former will go to jury almost unanimously. After the Veto Ceremony was over, Britini was very much upset, crying and shouting her anger and frustration. She felt routinely lied to by Kyland over the past few days and she feels like she’s being unfairly targeted within the game. We do feel for her to a certain extent, given that it is hard to be on the block so many times. It is also a part of the game, but emotions and game do mix. The biggest mistake Britini has made is not making enough clear bonds outside of her team — she was far too loyal to Frenchie and the Jokers from the start.

Derek F. claims that he’s not going to campaign … so we’ll see where things go over the next few days.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Big Brother right now

What do you want to see on Big Brother 23 for the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







