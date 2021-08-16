The Good Doctor season 5: Work underway with Freddie Highmore, cast







If you’ve been ready for The Good Doctor season 5 to kick off, today’s the day! The cast and crew are back in Vancouver and the cameras are rolling on new episodes.

Is it a little surprising that the series is starting so late? We’d argue so, mostly because the Freddie Highmore drama is typically one of the first shows to kick off production for the fall season. The reason that has changed is probably because the show started late last year and also filmed more episodes than a lot of other programs in similar situations. The cast and crew needed a break somewhere in there!

If you look below via Richard Schiff’s Instagram, you can see a first look at him and Freddie Highmore from the cast dinner over the weekend. We’d love to think that Dr. Shaun Murphy is going to start sporting a beard, but we’re not altogether sure that this is going to happen. We often see actors grow beards over their summer breaks, only to save them and get back into “filming mode” right as production kicks off.

We know that there is some exciting stuff coming on the new season. After all, we’re going to be seeing Shaun and Lea celebrate their engagement while Morgan and Park embark on a new chapter of their own lives. Meanwhile, Dr. Mateo will now be a part of the St. Bonaventure staff and we imagine that a lot of challenging patients will come into the hospital over the course of the year. This show is, in the end, often about heart and inspiration — no matter what transpires, those themes will still be there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What excites you the most about The Good Doctor season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Schiff (@therichardschiff)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







