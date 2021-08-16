This Is Us season 6: Just how emotional are the final episodes?







We know that This Is Us season 6 is going to be the final season of the show, so it’s really no surprise that there are going to be tears. What’s a bit more surprising, however, is learning just how misty-eyed executives got upon just hearing the plan for the remaining installments of the show.

Rest assured, we don’t have any major spoilers ahead in this piece — just more reasons to clutch your nearest box of tissues.

For some more news on This Is Us in video form right now, be sure to watch our take on the season 5 finale below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline as a part of the show’s Emmy campaign, creator Dan Fogelman made it clear that even pitching the final season to executives proved to be a difficult task:

“People were crying to the point that I wasn’t sure if I should keep going or not … Cameras were shutting off, and I thought I’d lost people.”

If that doesn’t make you anxious, what will?

Here’s what we do know at the moment about the final season — it’s going to need to address all the flash-forwards, but at least we know that Randall and Kevin live for at least some time moving forward. The jury is still out on Kate, but we’ve learned that she and Toby get divorced, and she gets remarried, over the next five years. Meanwhile, we also know that Kate and Toby’s son Jack eventually becomes a parent himself, and that takes place in the furthest-away timeline from where we are right now on the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What excites you the most for This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







