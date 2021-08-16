The Bachelorette spoilers: Michelle Young promo plus filming news







Are you ready for the premiere of The Bachelorette with Michelle Young to be here? It’s not going to be for another couple of months, but there are a few little tidbits that we’re happy to pass along now.

So where do we begin? Think in terms of the promo at the bottom of this article! There’s not anything altogether illuminating in this, but it shows that ABC is going to waste no time hyping up that new episodes are coming. We expect that there are going to be a lot of teases coming over the course of Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Want to watch our review of The Bachelorette finale with Katie Thurston? Then be sure to check out what we’ve got below! After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Beyond this little teaser, you should know that filming is currently going on for Michelle’s season in her home state of Minnesota! There’s more traveling this season thanks to the presence of vaccines, and Michelle made a fairly-public appearance at a Twins game. We won’t spoil anything about the date, but she did throw out the first pitch. (We don’t consider her making an appearance at a public baseball game to be all that much of a secret — if ABC didn’t want it out there, why film the date in the first place?)

Hopefully Michelle’s season is a fun and romantic one — she was a fantastic person to watch on Matt James’ season earlier this year and there are going to be a lot of people rooting for her out there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise premiere

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette featuring Michelle Young?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







