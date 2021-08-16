Field of Dreams TV series from The Good Place writer coming to Peacock







Well, that didn’t take much time at all. Days after the MLB Field of Dreams game generated positive reviews and great ratings, a series adaptation of the film is officially in the works.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the “reimagined” version of the Kevin Costner movie has already been handed a straight-to-series order. It feels like many of the important tenets of the film itself will remain in place here, whether it be the sport of baseball or the signature Iowa setting.

We’re not going to sit here and pretend like we think this is a great idea. We’re worried … very worried. One of the reasons for the film’s long-term success is that it’s singular. What is a TV show going to do in order to amplify that experience? Was anyone really asking for this? We’re not altogether sure that they were.

If there is any reason at all to think that this project could be successful, it is the presence of executive producer Michael Schur behind the scenes. This is not someone known for bad ideas: He worked on The Office and after that, he executive-produced such fantastic shows as Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and most recently The Good Place. Meanwhile, Lawrence Gordon, who worked on the original movie, is also involved. We do think the people involved want to do right by the source material; the question becomes how you are able to bring to magic to it.

Also, what is the tone for this version of Field of Dreams going to be? Schur is best known for his comedies, but producers can also be quite versatile. Prior to This Is Us, for example, Dan Fogelman was the executive producer of a lighthearted and silly musical-comedy called Galavant, which aired for a couple of seasons over on ABC.

Are you excited about the idea of a Field of Dreams TV show?

Or, are you more worried that this is going to end up being an unnecessary mess? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Peacock.)

