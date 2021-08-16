Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Kelly McCreary announces pregnancy news







There’s another baby coming into the extended Grey’s Anatomy family today, and we have the news via Kelly McCreary herself.

In a post on Instagram (see below) the actress behind the character of Maggie confirms that she and her husband Pete Chatmon are expecting their first child together. This is fantastic news for McCreary, and we’re sure that she is going to have plenty of people around her on-set to seek out for advice. A number of cast members, including Camilla Luddington (Jo), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), and Ellen Pompeo (Meredith), all welcomed children while working on the show.

Congratulations are in order to both Kelly and Pete here! It has to be a really exciting time for the two of them, and also a busy time for McCreary given that she just started up production on season 18 of the ABC hit.

At this point, it’s a little too early to tell if the pregnancy will be written into the story, but you can make a pretty easy argument for it. After all, Maggie just got married to Winston and it’s easy to think about ways a baby could be incorporated into their lives. There are also plenty of other kids on the show itself, especially for Meredith and Amelia. The final decision here, of course, will come down to what showrunner Krista Vernoff and the writers choose to do in the end.

Grey’s Anatomy will return to ABC on Thursday nights this fall.

