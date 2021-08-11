Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: Kate Burton returning as Ellis







Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is clearly wasting no time when it comes to bringing on the nostalgia. How else do you explain the following?

According to a new report coming in now via Deadline, Kate Burton will be back on the show for multiple episodes this coming season as Meredith Grey’s late mother Ellis. The circumstances surrounding this return are unclear, and that makes this all the more interesting that producers would go in this direction now.

If you think back to last season, it feels like the writers had a perfect opportunity to bring Ellis back if they wanted to: The beach. There were so many other notable dead characters who returned there, whether it be Derek, Lexie, Mark, or George. The beach construct faded away last season and honestly, it doesn’t seem useful to bring it back. We also wouldn’t want too many ghost stories cropping up this time around — it’s important, after all, for every season of this show to feel different.

The return of Burton does still serve as an important reminder here that the show is probably closing in on the end of its run. It may not be in season 18, but it’s likely to be at some point soon. (For the record, there are a lot of living characters we’d love to see back, though Sandra Oh has said on a number of occasions already that she has no plans to come back as Cristina Yang.)

How do you think Ellis is going to factor into the story of Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

