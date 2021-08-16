Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 7 promo: Is Pope getting shot?







As you prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 7 coming this weekend on TNT, the first thing to know is the title: “Splinter.” What are you going to see here? Think in terms of an hour full of chaos, and one where there is potential betrayal at just about every corner.

In the promo below, you can get at least a reasonably good sense of some of this. For Pope, it still feels like the character has a massive death wish like no other. He was able to escape some of it in his drug-induced haze in episode 6, but that was only for a short period of time. It looks as though another violent moment is coming, though this time around someone else is pointing the gun at him.

For some more video thoughts on this past episode of Animal Kingdom, remember to check out the latest below!

The thing with Pope is that he’s spending so much time floating around death that, ironically, this may be his way to escape it. We still have a hard time thinking that Shawn Hatosy is leaving the show; instead, we’ll just watch and see where everything unfolds.

As for where things could be going elsewhere within this story, we have a hard time imagining that some other conflict will be going away, either — think in terms of the battle for control between J and Deran. These are two guys who always seem to think that they know best. That’s going to continue, and the more this feud heats up, the worse the consequences could eventually be. You have to prepare for that.

