The Rookie season 4: What should we hope for with first promo?







As know that we’re waiting a little while before The Rookie season 4 premieres on ABC. With that said, what is there to hope for along the way? What sort of promo will the network unleash on all of us?

With some shows, we think they’re going to want to hype them up with a lot of footage from a number of different storylines — however, that’s not something we foresee happening here. The Rookie is a different show and, given the cliffhanger, we think that almost everything will be on some subject.

To be specific, we’re talking about what happened to Lopez at the end of last season. Given that she was just taken at the end of last season, how do you focus on anything else? The first episode back should feature all of the characters working in order to ensure that she is okay — a promo will feature an all-hands-on-deck situation while Nolan and others work to be able to find her.

Could there be a few other moments teased along the way? Maybe! We could see some little tidbits for Chen and Bradford in there, or maybe this particular operation inspiring Nolan as he enters the next phase of his career. We don’t think they’re going to venture too far past the Lopez situation, though, mostly because it would give something substantial away. They probably don’t want to do something that jeopardizes their first episode back.

Fingers crossed that we start getting some of the first substantial promotion for The Rookie season 4 at the start of next month. We don’t foresee there being any reason why the network would want to wait longer than that. Isn’t there too much in general to look forward to here? Also, don’t they want good ratings?

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 4?

