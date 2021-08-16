The White Lotus finale: Did Armond or Rachel die?







As we prepared ourselves for The White Lotus finale on HBO tonight, we of course came with a wide array of different questions. Of course, the biggest one we had was simply this: Who was going to be killed off by the end of it.

For a little while now, the show has been teasing a death — at least for long enough that we’ve started envisioning it happening in a lot of different places and to a lot of different people. There are some whose demises would feel a tad more predictable; after all, not everyone on this show is necessarily in perfect health. However, there are some others who could feel more like a haymaker courtesy of executive producer Mike White.

For a good chunk of the episode, though, we’ll admit that we were firmly in the camp that Rachel was going to be a goner. With what happened to her throughout these six episodes, it just felt like the obvious choice. Her whole world was collapsing around her and then near the end of the episode, she claimed that she felt totally alone. Of course, Armond going on a complete bender didn’t exactly help his own chances of survival. This finale was full of misdirects and clues, which at a certain point did get distracting to the overall narrative.

The show totally waited a long time to finally get to the dead person’s identity — think in terms of the final minutes. Let’s just say that we didn’t see all of this coming — why did we need to watch Armond take an actual poo in Shane’s suitcase?

Well, as it turns out, Armond was the person who died, and he was done in thanks to Shane … he tried to sneak out of Shane’s room and was stabbed before he could leave. For the record, Shane didn’t know that he was killing Armond at the time … but it still happened.

