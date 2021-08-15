The White Lotus season 2 premiere date hopes: What we hope so far







Following the big finale tonight, what is there to know about The White Lotus episode 2? Whether it be the potential premiere date or other details, there are a few different things to get into here.

First and foremost, let’s start with the following in the event you haven’t heard the news as of yet: There will be a season 2 of the Mike White-created series coming down the road. This was greenlit over the past several days, and it happened despite this show being billed as a limited series.

With this being said, though, you’re not going to be seeing another season that is a straight follow-up to the original. The setting isn’t going to be at the same hotel, and we’re also not going to be seeing the same characters. Maybe a few familiar faces from the first season will turn up at some point, but we’re going into the season with expectations of seeing new people.

The White Lotus is not your ordinary series — every episode of season 1 was written and directed by White, and that means that it takes a little while longer to nail all of the personal flourishes. We’d say that patience will be a virtue while we all collectively wait for new installments to come out. If we’re lucky, we will have a chance to see the show back on the air in late 2022, but we think personally a 2023 premiere date is a little more realistic. HBO does not need to hurry things along given all of the other programming that they have, whether it be Westworld, Perry Mason, Succession, and the eventual arrival of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. There is also the uncertain future of Mare of Easttown, which could return if the right story is constructed.

