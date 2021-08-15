Professor T season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at PBS? The latest







Following tonight’s finale, can you expect a Professor T season 2 renewal? Or, is it a little more likely that this ends up being one and done? There are a number of different things that are worth talking about within this video, so let’s dive right in.

The first thing that is worth noting is this: There is no official word on whether or not the series will be coming back for more. Are we hopeful? Sure, but there is a lot of different stuff that you have to look at here. Take, primarily, the show’s performance in its home country of Great Britain. After you examine that, you can then shift the focus over to its PBS and digital performance. Then, you have to think about how many more stories there are left to tell moving forward for these characters.

From our vantage point, there is certainly more story that could be told here. The Belgian version of the show went on for a few seasons and with that in mind, you’d like to imagine that there’d be at least a couple more here. Format-wise, there is a premise here that could work for several more years on end. It’s in many ways a tried-and-true crime procedural about a guy who, despite not being a cop, is able to be a valuable asset to the police. The real potential with this show comes via the mysteries themselves.

So, provided that the show is renewed, when could we see new episodes air? We’d love for them to come either at the end of next year or in early 2023, but that comes down to when production is underway — when you think about the global health crisis, it throws almost every production into a state of flux.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Professor T right now

Do you want to see a Professor T season 2 renewal at PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







