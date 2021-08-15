Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, August 15?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We’ve got a good bit to talk about leading into the August 15 episode here.

Take, for example, the fact that the show is going to be one minute later than usual. If you don’t see tonight’s new episode airing right on the dot, don’t freak out. The show confirmed the 11:01 p.m. start time in a post on Twitter, but also reminded everyone in a separate tweet that they are still filming these episodes on Saturday morning. This is just a consequence of doing the show remotely, which has been the case ever since the start of the global health crisis.

Why does this little factoid matter so much right now? It likely has a little to do with Afghanistan. Given Oliver’s tendency to cover global events, we have to assume that there will be at least some discussion of it and the Taliban over the course of tonight’s episode. As for how much, it’s hard to know since the entire Last Week Tonight team knew it would be an ongoing story through their tape time — and with that, they’d be discussing something that could have changed dramatically in the time since they filmed. We expect something more thorough within the weeks to come, if we don’t get it tonight.

Of course, we do also someday hope to see Oliver’s series back on the studio at some point in the reasonably-near future, but much of that will be dependent on the current state of the health crisis. The rise of the Delta variant has made a return in the weeks ahead more unlikely; at least we’ve grown accustomed to seeing the show without a live audience present. Oliver’s presence is enough to keep things entertaining.

Tonight’s show starts at 11:01pm! We know we’ve been on time for a few weeks in a row, so if that one minute delay is a deal-breaker, we totally understand. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) August 15, 2021

