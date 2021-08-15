NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: How will Linda Hunt be back as Hetty?







We know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is coming onto CBS in just a matter of a couple of hours — isn’t it nice to start to have some news all about it?

One of the big questions that has been on the minds of many for a while is the status of Linda Hunt as Hetty — the fan-favorite character has been absent for huge chunks of time over the past couple of seasons and there have significant reasons for it both times. Beyond all of that, the prevailing thought has always been that the producers would like to use the character a little bit more; the challenge is just finding a way to ensure that happens in a world where there are so many forces beyond one’s control.

For the time being, know this: There are plans to use Hetty significantly more this season. Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill proclaims that there’s going to be a lot of tension between this character and Kilbride, who will be around this season in a far larger capacity:

“They’re both very smart and very stubborn, so it makes for a fun and volatile dynamic … Kilbride outranks Hetty, but he does respect her, even if he disagrees with her methodology and [sometimes] questions the cost of her successes.”

Gemmill also mentions that when the show comes back, Hetty will eventually (whether it is intentional or not) loop most of the team into what she was dealing with for the better part of last season. Kilbride won’t be a fan of that, being that he’d rather everyone be focused on the present. Seeing Gerald McRaney and Hunt go toe-to-toe should be fun — they may often want the same thing, but they have very different ways of going about it.

