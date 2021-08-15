Heels episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead for Stephen Amell, cast?







Following this weekend’s incredible premiere, are you excited to see what’s coming on Heels episode 2? How does the show up the ante?

We have to start this preview by looking at the huge twist at the end of the premiere. Knowing that his brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig) was about to get an offer to leave his league for good, Jack (Stephen Amell) went off-script and intentionally ended the match early. He also nearly pulled Ace’s arm straight out of its socket. It further cemented his character’s status as the total heel, but it also created a real-life fissure between the brothers. We’re not sure that Ace will ever forgive him for it; we’re also not sure if Duffy as a group can recover from it, either. All of those fans in attendance certainly didn’t think they got their money’s worth…

There’s another issue entering episode 2, and it’s the relationship now between Jack and the other wrestlers working under his employ. These are people who were already underpaid; now, they have to worry about being humiliated or even hurt if they get into a title match. The promo for episode 2 suggests that things are going to get even worse as the competition threatens to shutter Jack’s business altogether. The walls are closing in on him and it’s harder and harder to be a regional wrestling league anymore.

If you’re not watching Heels, now is the perfect time to do so. There are some lighthearted moments, but this show is at its best in the family-drama lane. It’s about relationships more than physical strength, and Amell and Ludwig both are tremendous playing tortured characters, each trying to carry on parts of their late father’s legacy in totally different ways.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Heels

What do you most want to see on Heels episode 2 when it arrives on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







