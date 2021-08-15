Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Jesse Metcalfe leaving







Are you ready for Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 2 arrive on the Hallmark Channel next week? Suffice it to say, things are going to be big. Signs point to this being the final episode with Jesse Metcalfe on board, and it’s going to be one where we have to prepare for Abby O’Brien to start to move forward. The show has already played around with time a little bit; they’ve set the stage, and now we have to figure out what’s going to happen next.

Prepare for tears and plenty of emotion but, along the way, we’re still hoping for some reasons to smile. Isn’t the point of this show to make you feel all of the emotions?

Below, we’ve got the full Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 2 synopsis with a few more details on what lies ahead:

Abby (Ory) reflects on her last conversation with Trace (Metcalfe) and contemplates a future on her own terms. With Abby officially onboard as Mick’s (Treat Williams) business partner, things are off to a rocky start when the impending lawsuit with Dilpher (Aurelio Dinunzio, “Love Happens”) scares off some of their clients. Bree (Ullerup) interviews for a teaching job with her high school nemesis Jerry (Matthew Kevin Anderson, “Impastor”) and things don’t go as expected. Jess (Mailey) doesn’t know what to make of the gift that David’s (Carlo Marks, “Smallville”) mom left for her after presenting her with a shocking legal document. Kevin (Penny) runs into Luke (Stephen Huszar, “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas”), an old high school friend facing hard times.

As for what the long-term future will hold for Abby, we think that Trace’s exit will cause her to examine her life in totally new ways. We hope that won’t be rushing into any other relationship; the show doesn’t need that. Hopefully, there will be a season 6 down the road and plenty more chances for love down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chesapeake Shores right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







