Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 13 spoilers: The interrogation







Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 13 is coming onto The CW next week — and don’t be shocked there’s a lot going on. As we’re closing in on the end of the season, there are certain story points that are more and more important.

Take, for example, getting to say goodbye to some familiar characters. All signs suggest that Dominic Purcell is leaving the show at the end of the season — at least as a series regular. With that in mind, there needs to be a good reason for Mick Rory to step away from the Waverider. Meanwhile, we know that John Constantine will be leaving the show — though Matt Ryan won’t be. The writers have to find a way to tie some stories up while setting the stage for new ones, as well.

Below, we’ve got the full Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 13 synopsis with additional news as to what to expect:

LETTING YOUR GUARD DOWN – With the Legends on high alert with their unwanted guest in their custody, Ava (Jes Macallan) is tasked with the interrogation while Nate (Nick Zano) and Sara (Caity Lotz) watch. Rory (Dominic Purcell) is struggling with the terrible pain in his head and Gary (Adam Tsekham) tries to help to manage it the best he can. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) enlists Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner’s (Lisseth Chavez) help to figure what is going on with Constantine (Matt Ryan). Shayan Sobhian also stars. Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust (613). Original airdate 8/22/2021.

What’s going to be so interesting is that there’s going to be very little of a break between the end of one season and the start of the next — in that sense, this is the most continuous run of Legends of Tomorrow episodes the show has ever had. Let’s hope they make the most of this opportunity.

