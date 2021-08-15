The End season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?







Following today’s finale, can you expect The End to be renewed for a season 2 at Showtime — or, is this the end of the road? Within this piece, we of course have a few different things to discuss.

First things first, though, let’s take an official look at where things stand as of right now: There is no renewal at the premium cable network as of yet. Could there be? We’re not sure that it is honestly up to this network. The series (which stars Harriet Walter, Frances O’Connor, Noni Hazlehurst, and many more) originally aired in Australia, and really it will be those local broadcasters who decide on its future. The tough thing about that is that The End season 1 first aired there over a year ago and we haven’t heard much about a season 2 since.

Overall, we’re not altogether optimistic about the long-term future here. It’s also not clear if long-term, Showtime will be keeping as many international series on its roster. This is one of many acquisitions that we’ve seen networks do over the past year and a half to supplement some programs being put on hold due to the global health crisis. For Showtime, they’ve seen significant delays to programs like Billions because of filming restrictions; bringing on board international series allows them to still offer “exclusive” programming and justify their subscriptions a little bit further.

If The End does get a season 2 renewal at the network, there’s a good chance that you’ll be waiting a while in order to see it. Think in terms of either late 2022 or early 2023 — for now, though, we would say to just appreciate the show as it is. Even with big hits, sometimes they end a little bit earlier than expected — and while Showtime doesn’t release full ratings for The End, we wouldn’t classify it as a “big hit.”

