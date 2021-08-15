Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6 preview: After that big reveal…







After that huge Malcolm Howard reveal, where does the story go on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6? There is clearly a lot of stuff to think about right now, and for Omar Epps’ character, he has to figure out what he wants to do from here.

The one thing that is clear right now is that Raq doesn’t want him around. We’re not sure he’ll want to comply with that. How could he? This is someone who has missed a decade and a half of his son’s life! There’s also another big wrinkle to consider here, as well — he’s dying. Kanan is a potential bone-marrow match and it’s something he will probably want more information on soon.

Want to get some more discussion now on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6? Then be sure to take a look at that below!

Beyond what’s going on with Howard, there are of course a lot of other things we’re eager to learn in episode 6. Take, for example, what’s going to happen with Jukebox. She’s got an opportunity coming to perform with Famous, but can she really focus on it after her heartbreak? Losing Nicole is not the sort of thing that she’ll recover from easily — this was one of the biggest moments of loss that she’s felt. It’s the departure of a first love.

Meanwhile, we’re also curious to see what’s going to happen between Raq and Unique; we still haven’t seen her fully strike back after what happened with the stash-house. There has to be more to explore here, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more updates when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6?

