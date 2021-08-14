Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Show EP on ‘new phase’ for characters







As we prepare for Cobra Kai season 4 to launch at the end of this year, can we say that the show is more interesting than ever? At the start of the series, it was fairly easy to guess that Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence were going to be at odds with each other. That just felt inevitable.

Now, however, the two have realized more than ever that they have a common enemy: John Kreese. In order to defeat him and Cobra Kai at the next All Valley, they have to work together. How in the world is that going to happen? We know that they’re capable of doing it for a few minutes, but there’s a key difference between a few minutes and then trying to keep the thing going for hours and days on end.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Josh Heald had a lot to say about how this collaboration will expose new facets of these characters’ relationships:

[Season] four delivers on the premise of the series, which is what happens when these guys get into each other’s lives and get under each other’s skin. We’ve watched arguments, we’ve watched consequences and reactions, and overreactions, and now we’re entering a phase in which they are putting down their weapons and looking at each other and accepting the challenge in front of them with [head teacher John] Kreese and kind of taking that next step and trying to grow as adults and leaders. And it’s a great tipping point for them as performers and for their characters because it starts to provide new colors to their arrangement that are not just “I hate you, I hate you.” We’re finally entering into a second phase of their relationship.

Can this new phase last for good, even beyond the All Valley? That’s something else we’ll have to wait and see on for the time being, and we’re excited to figure it out.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 4, especially for Daniel and Johnny?

