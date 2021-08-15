Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto, week 6?







Who won the week 6 Power of Veto within the Big Brother 23 house? This question is going to be a little bit more complicated than most, and for a number of different reasons.

Take, first and foremost, some shifting targets on the part of the Head of Household. Initially it felt like Claire was Kyland’s target — hence, his decision to nominate her alongside Derek F. Things changed, however, due to the arrival of the High Roller’s Room and the perception that Britini was enormously popular. She’s going to need to be dealt with at some point, especially if the Cookout is going to make it to the final six.

What else made this week complicated? The fact that there was a second Veto potentially in play, one that could force Kyland’s hand depending on if someone gets it and what they choose to do. This was also a result of the High Roller’s Room, and you can read more about that over here.

Here’s what you need to know now: Alyssa won the Veto! This also means that Kyland won the second Veto, as he bet on her to take it home. He has to use his first, and he’s already indicated that he plans to remove Claire — remember, Britini is now a big threat to a lot of these people. From there, it sounds like Alyssa will keep things the same, though if she really wanted to avenge Christian she could remove Britini and effectively force Kyland to nominate Derek X., which would in turn probably expose the Cookout.

What do you think about the Veto winner and the ramifications of it in the Big Brother 23 house?

