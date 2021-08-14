Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Second Veto twist and other speculation







Want to get a good sense of what’s happening in the Big Brother 23 house this afternoon? The Power of Veto Competition has not even started and yet, things are already starting to get messy.

Last night in the house, a lot of players had an opportunity to take part in the High Roller’s Room twist — America got a chunk of cash and with that, they can choose to use it however they choose. Do they want to use it to bet on a Power or not?

For some more Big Brother 23 video discussion, be sure to watch our take on nominations and the BB Bucks twist below. Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for other updates on the feeds.

With the way that the players are talking today, it appears as though the power that was offered was a Second Veto, one that could easily spice things up depending on what happens today. If you missed the news earlier, Britini, Azah, and Alyssa. Meanwhile, Head of Household Kyland is playing alongside his nominees in Derek F. and Claire. Claire, Derek F., Kyland, and Sarah Beth all chose to use their bets in order to get the power — if the player that they bet on wins the Power of Veto, they get a second one.

For Claire, she chose to bet on Kyland — ironic, given that he nominated her. Meanwhile, Derek F. bet on Britini, Sarah Beth bet on Azah, and Kyland bet on Alyssa. These bets are pretty critical now given that the target seems to be shifting over to Britini. The sentiment is that she likely received $100 BB Bucks alongside Derek F. and Derek X. and with that, she is all of a sudden a big threat. Her leaving would put a dent in the Jokers, who have grown really close despite the Cookout being in existence.

There’s a lot of speculation in the house that the Veto will be OTEV — we’ll see if that pans out in the end.

Related – Check out some other news right now on the Big Brother live feeds

Who do you want to see win the Power of Veto in Big Brother 23 today?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







