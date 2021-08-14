Chesapeake Shores season 5 video: Dive into the O’Briens’ world!







Are you ready for the Chesapeake Shores season 5 premiere to be here already? We certainly hope so! New episodes are going to be coming to the Hallmark Channel in just over 24 hours and there is a lot to look forward to. Think in terms of some family drama and the departure of Jesse Metcalfe, but also a lot of fun, heartwarming moments courtesy of the whole O’Brien family.

No matter what happens over the first couple of episodes with Trace and Abby, it’s important to remember the following: This show isn’t designed to make you sad! There are sure to be a lot of fun moments throughout, even if you have to wait a little while to see some of them.

If you look towards the video below, you can see a “Live with the O’Briens” video featuring Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, and Laci Mailey all talking about the upcoming season and some of their experiences. We have to imagine that this is one of the most bizarre periods shooting the show that any of them have ever had. You are dealing with all of the virus-related protocols, the sudden exit of a longtime series regular, and also an uncertain future that most shows at this point in their run have to deal with. We imagine that this led to an atmosphere where everyone wanted to seize every moment to the best of their ability.

We think that the first two episodes will be the most dramatic this season, largely because you do have to deal with Trace’s exit and questions surrounding how that happens. Once you get to the other side of that, though, the show can start to progress in a little bit more normal of a direction.

