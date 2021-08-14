The White Lotus finale theories: Who is really dead?







The White Lotus finale is coming to HBO tomorrow night and of course, we come entering this episode with a lot of different questions. How is the story going to end and, above all else, who is going to be in that casket?

The first thing that we want to note here is simple: Don’t let the show’s recent season 2 renewal distract you from the fact that there is going to be closure in the finale. The renewal was not ordered to continue this story; instead, the purpose is going to be to set up a totally new one. The identity of the deceased will almost certainly be revealed in the finale.

So who could it be? In order for the story to pay off it needs to be one of the show’s larger characters, which is why we’re looking so much at Rachel. She’s been a key part of the story from the beginning, she’s been on a downward trajectory, and in the end this would be a really shocking reveal. If you do love what you’ve seen so far, you probably want to ensure people stay on the edge of their seats as long as possible.

Paula, meanwhile, would be one of the show’s more tragic outcomes, and while we’d prefer it to not be her, we could still see creator Mike White going in direction. While The White Lotus may technically be considered a comedy to some, it’s really painting with a number of different shades here. We could easily see her going in a “when it rains, it pours” sort of way.

Armond probably just makes the most sense from the standpoint of overall destructive behavior: In between this job and the issues he’s had throughout the season, it’s easy to figure that this guy could go. It may not necessarily be what we want, but it’s still something that we could easily see transpire.

What do you want to see when it comes to The White Lotus and the upcoming finale?

Who do you think is dead?

