NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: What we want in first promo!







We know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is going to be coming to CBS in early October. However, what we don’t know at the moment is how in the world CBS is going to promote it! Within this piece, that’s something that we’ll try to figure out; admittedly, this will be a challenge more than other shows in the franchise.

When you think about NCIS, it’s pretty easy to figure out where things are going to go — the premiere will revolve around that big Gibbs-centric cliffhanger. It has to. Meanwhile, the premiere of the upcoming NCIS: Hawaii will be a chance to meet everyone for the first time. When it comes to NCIS: LA, things are a bit more ambiguous. There wasn’t an enormous cliffhanger at the end of the season and because of that, no one story we can count on to be hyped up.

The reality of the situation here is that CBS, more than likely, is going to promote the new season featuring a few little action sequences and no big story spoilers. They’ve done this time and time again.

Are there things we’d prefer to see instead here? Absolutely. Think in terms of the new leadership struggle at the office. With Nell gone and Hetty’s future unclear, who is running the show now? Is it only Kilbride? We’d also love some sort of update on the Deeks/Kensi baby front and some insight on a major threat that bands the team together. Maybe we see the return of David Kessler; or, maybe there is a new foe altogether.

We’d love a minute-long trailer with a lot of great character moments across the board (Sam and Callen need some individual scenes to shine in!), but the reality here is that expectations should be fairly low. If you watch this show with regularity, you are happy to wait for the episodes themselves … just as you probably know the trailers never give all that much away.

