Bachelor in Paradise season 7 promo: So much for peace…







With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 7 coming to ABC in just a couple of days, why not focus on the drama now? Isn’t this one of the reasons why so many people out there watch?

Ultimately, this drama is the focus of the latest preview below courtesy of the network — it starts out with a peaceful tone before, soon after that, you get accusations of lying, frustration, and also guys getting territorial. A lot of this just comes with the territory of a show like this.

Have you watched our video review yet of The Bachelorette finale featuring Katie Thurston? If not, why not take a look at that below! Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are, after all, more updates there and we don’t want you to miss them.

We know that being in Paradise likely has a lot of appeal to some of the cast members at first: You’re basically brought on to spend weeks in a tropical location and potentially find your right person. It also, of course, gets you more social-media fame after the fact. There are, however, a lot of drawbacks. Unless you are one of the select few who actually gets engaged or has a relationship after the fact, you have to deal with a lot of stress and heartbreak. If you have feelings for someone, and that someone has feelings for someone else, that’s not easy. When you’re in Paradise, pairing up is the only thing that you have to think about. All of the emotions, both good and bad, are heightened because of that.

We’re not looking to get altogether preachy here, but remember amidst all of the silly shenanigans and guest hosts this season that there are real feelings. Some people who are a part of this season will probably find some happiness. However, a handful of others are likely going to find heartbreak.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise right now

What do you think is going to happen throughout Bachelor in Paradise season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

#BachelorInParadise is stirring up some drama on this beach, Monday at 8/7c on ABC! 😏 pic.twitter.com/hh194fQ1fh — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 13, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







