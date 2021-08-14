When Calls the Heart season 9: Erin Krakow hints at premiere date







If you’re curious to learn the When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere date at Hallmark Channel, you’re not alone. It’s probably one of the questions out there in greatest demand! Given that production on the series is back underway in British Columbia, that leads to questions aplenty about what’s coming on the other side.

At this point, it’s fairly clear that there’s not going to be a Christmas Special. There’s talk of this being a 12-episode season again, and while technically a December 25 event could comprise two of them, nobody is talking as though that is happening. Instead, in a new post on her Instagram Stories over the past 24 hours, star Erin Krakow made it clear that season 9 would “probably” premiere at some point in February 2022. This would follow the pattern set by many past seasons, after all!

While we do agree that a February start date feels the most feasible for When Calls the Heart season 9, it’s also far from 100% confirmed. Hallmark Channel gets final say on when the show comes out, in addition of course to whatever trailers and previews are released. We just think that it makes a certain degree of sense for them to keep things consistent. This is one of their most-successful shows in their entire history! You want to do whatever you can in order to keep things relatively consistent.

So while you ponder over the show’s likely premiere date, why not also take a look at a new behind-the-scenes photo from Krakow below? Sure, there are no major plot spoilers in here, but it does give you one other thing to look forward to — alongside, of course, the promise of some scenes that take place at night.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

Are you also hoping for a February premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







