Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 6: Should you worry about Pope?







Tomorrow night brings us Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 6, and also a precarious position for Shawn Hatosy as Pope. We just saw him leave his family, so where is he going to go from here? Is he about to head off into his darkest place yet?

As of now, the only thing that we should say is that you should be worried — very worried — about what is coming next.

In a new photo over at the link here, you can get a sense that Pope could end up taking his own life. Should you be concerned about that? For the time being we’re concerned, but we wouldn’t say that we’re pressing a panic button just yet. The truth is, we just lost another HUGE character within this world in Smurf. It’s a lot to think that the producers would kill off someone else after such a short period of time.

Also, it’s Pope. He’s a survivor, and he has survived so many different terrible things on the show already. He went through a period of his life where he was basically indoctrinated by his mother, and we think that for the time being, he’s still working to figure out how to live beyond that. Do we think that he’s going to figure things out here? Eventually yes, but we’re also not altogether sure that it’s going to come easy.

Luckily, we’re not even to the halfway point of the season yet! There are absolutely still a number of big things coming up…

