Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 6 promo: The safe’s out the window!







When Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 6 arrives on TNT this weekend, a long-awaited moment is finally here. We’re getting one of our first major heists this season! We haven’t gotten too many of these, and it looks as though Deran, J, and Craig have their work cut out for them trying to make Pamela Johnson happy.

We do know that these three have incentive to complete the job, though — it could be the key to getting back their mother’s fortune.

Let’s set the stage here for the heist, just in case you need a refresher. This is taking place at a skate park, and there are so many people around that it’s going to be hard to be discreet. It’s probably even harder the moment that a safe flies out the window! This is something first teased in the show’s season 5 trailer and we’ve been waiting for the better part of the season to see this in action. Now that we have, we’re of course all the more curious as to what’s going to happen after the fact.

So where is Pope? Why isn’t he available here? He left the Cody compound at the end of episode 5, looking for answers and ways to manage his grief. We’re not sure that he will find them, but it does feel like we’re setting the stage for an interesting journey for this character as he deals with decades of trauma and not fully understanding himself.

