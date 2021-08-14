Modern Love season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?







Can you expect a Modern Love season 3 renewal over at Amazon? Is there a reason to have any sort of hope here? We of course have a lot to talk through within this piece.

So where do we begin? Let’s just examine the current state of things — for now, there is no official renewal at the streaming service. We’re going to have to wait and see if that changes, but there of course a reason for hope.

Based on just the show’s cast alone, we have a feeling that Amazon would love Modern Love to stick around for a little while. It has a distinct anthology format, and also gives big-name actors a chance to do something a little different than what you know them for. Take, for example, someone like Kit Harington — Jon Snow may be a part of him, but it’s far from the only part of him. This show allows for such a different speed and there are also a wide array of genres molded into one. (Beyond Kit, there are some other awesome actors in season 2 including Anna Paquin and Tobias Menzies.)

Just as you would imagine, Amazon’s decision to order another season of this show is going to depend heavily on what some of the viewership numbers are. If they see a solid-enough performance, then they may waste little time ordering more. Because Modern Love is an anthology, there’s at least an opportunity here to not rely solely on viewer retention. With the right cast members brought on board, another season could acquire some viewers who were not even interested in watching this time around.

Our hope is that if more episodes are ordered, we’ll have a chance to see them play out either in late 2022 or early 2023. There is no immediate hurry, but we don’t want to see the show go away for so long that viewers forget about it.

