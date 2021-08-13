Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5 preview: Raq, Howard meet up







This weekend is going to bring you the arrival of Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5, which easily could be a turning point in the show.

So where are things right now? We’re seeing an escalation of things when it comes to Unique and Raq — not an episode goes by where things don’t metaphorically slide further into a ravine. Two episodes ago, Raq used Malcolm Howard in order to take away some of Unique’s people. This past episode, meanwhile, saw Marvin make a grave mistake that put Kanan’s life in danger.

So where does Patina Miller’s character go from here? How is she going to try and gain some leverage? The photo below is one of your latest looks at the upcoming episode, and it gives us a good sense that Raq could be trying to use Howard again to get what she wants.

Is there a big issue here? Definitely. Howard is no dummy, and he’s not going to do something simply on her behalf. She has to present a problem in a way where it makes sense for him to take it on, and we recognize fully that this may not be still something he wants to look at right away. It does benefit him, though, to quiet the waters between Raq and Unique. If he doesn’t do that more people die, which equates to senseless tragedy and more scrutiny around whether or not he’s doing a good job. He doesn’t need that attention on him right now, especially with his leukemia battle looming.

A meeting between these two never ends well. Catch an all new episode of #RaisingKanan this Sunday on @starz pic.twitter.com/coMuxtEEhr — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) August 13, 2021

