Dynasty season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Fallon, Alexis conflict ahead







Curious to learn a little bit more about Dynasty season 4 episode 15? This is an episode with an amusing title in “She Lives in a Showplace Penthouse.” It’s also one that has a lot of inevitable conflict coming at every turn.

Nobody should be surprised that Fallon and Alexis are going to have issues — hasn’t that been a recurring theme? Elizabeth Gillies’ character is going to have a lot on her plate, and adding Alexis to it could have some further repercussions — think in terms of her relationship with Liam. Add, of course, to this the fact that we’re all still reeling from the recent death. The show’s got a lot going on at this point, but we do appreciate writing out Alan Dale when they did — it gives the creative team time to focus on the aftermath, and also set the stage still for some other surprises before we get to the end of the season.

Want a few more details now on Dynasty season 4 episode 15? Without further ado, we suggest that you view the synopsis below:

CLOSER – With Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) occupied by her business ventures, Liam (Adam Huber) is left feeling neglected and Fallon and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) are at odds once again. Meanwhile, Senator North (guest star Kevin Kilner) continues to be an opposition to Blake’s (Grant Show) airport so Blake takes matters into his own hands, after receiving advice from an unexpected source. Dominique (Michael Michele) tries her hand at haute couture and bonds with Cristal (Daniella Alonso) in the process. Consequences from Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam’s (Rafael de la Fuente) actions lead to an unexpected outcome, and Adam (Sam Underwood) left in disbelief. Also starring Alan Dale. The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#415). Original airdate 8/20/2021.

