Home Before Dark season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Apple TV+?







As we prepare for the finale today, it only makes sense to wonder the following: Will there be a Home Before Dark season 3? Or, should we expect the show to be canceled at Apple TV+? Within this article, we’ll tell you much of what we know at the moment.

A lot of it ultimately starts off with the following: There is no official news yet about the show’s future. This mystery/drama series has shown that it can tell a captivating narrative over the course of the past two seasons, but it also had plenty of time to plan all of that out. The show was renewed for a season 2 prior to the first season even airing, so it’s never real faced all that much in the way of questions before about the future. That changes now.

Here’s the thing, though (spoilers for those who are behind on the series) — a lot of stuff was wrapped up at the end of season 2. With that in mind, there’s no 100% need for another season. If Apple decides to move before without it, they will be fine; however, there are still opportunities to tell other mysteries and to further expand on this story. A lot of that just comes down to whether or not it is something that the company wants.

So how will Apple make this decision? Much of it comes down to numbers, especially for today’s finale. While of course they care about the total amount of people watching throughout, they especially want to ensure that there are people who will stick with the show after the fact. They need to know there is a big audience there for a potential season 3.

Fingers crossed that we hear at least something more about the long-term future over the next few months. It’s a long time to wait and, in the end, we’re just hoping for some favorable results.

Do you want to see a Home Before Dark season 3 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







