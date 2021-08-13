Grace and Frankie season 7 episode 5 return date hopes over at Netflix







After today’s surprise launch of the first four episodes, do you want to know the Grace and Frankie season 7 episode 5 return date? Or, at the very least do you want a greater understanding of when it could be? Rest assured, we’re happy to hand down a little more information on that subject within this piece!

The first thing worth noting here should be pretty obvious: At this point, technically Netflix can do whatever they want. Nobody really anticipated the first batch of season 7 episodes launching today but here we are. They could easily try to do another surprise launch down the road.

Yet, and as Deadline noted, there is a method to the streaming service’s madness here. These first four episodes were filmed prior to the onset of the global health crisis and at this point, Netflix probably felt like there was no reason to keep people waiting for more. The show is back in production now, but it could be a while before the remaining twelve are going to be ready to stream on the aforementioned service.

Netflix has not announced a return date for Grace and Frankie yet, but our feeling is that you’ll either see them near the end of this year or at some point in the first half of 2022. If nothing else, it’s possible that we’ll get at least another batch of the final season. This is one of the longest-lasting comedies in the history of the streaming service; in between that and the star power at the center of it all here, we’re sure that there is a plan to end things in the finest fashion possible.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grace and Frankie season 7 episode 5?

To go along with this, when do you want to see it premiere on Netflix? Are you happy to get the first four episodes early? Share all of your thoughts in the comments, and of course come back for more news the moment that it is available. (Photo: Netflix.)

