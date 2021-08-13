Schmigadoon! season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?







Following the big finale on Apple TV+ today, can you expect a Schmigadoon! season 2 renewal? Or, is it more likely that we’re nearing the end of the road?

We like to start off some of these articles with the facts, so here is what we know for the time being: There is no official word on another season as of yet. Would we like to see more? For sure, but there’s no guarantee that this is going to happen. The streaming service is starting to get to a point where they have a lot of programming — because of this, maybe they don’t have to renew programming simply for the sake of doing so.

Of course with that said, it’d feel like a total loss if they didn’t keep Schmigadoon! going. Why wouldn’t you want a show like this for a while? Even if the title isn’t the easily one to say or pronounce, the musical has a number of fun moments and a great cast led by Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. While it may not be a comedy hit on the same level as Ted Lasso, we still think it’s generated a lot of attention over the last few months.

To us, the biggest question mark with the show’s future is not whether or not Apple wants more; instead, it’s whether or not the cast and creative team will be back. Cecily in particular is a very busy performer thanks to her full-time status on SNL, but we are seeing an increased willingness on that show’s part to allow their actors to do some other things. It’s one of the reasons why Aidy Bryant and Kenan Thompson have been able to have successful side projects for a while now.

If this show does return for another season, the earliest we could foresee it coming is 2022. Odds are, we’ll be waiting a good while.

