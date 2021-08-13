The Boys season 3: Show EP on casting Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy







Sure, there are a multitude of reasons to be excited for The Boys season 3, but shouldn’t Jensen Ackles be near the top of the list? The actor is reuniting with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke and playing one of the most important roles of the season in Soldier Boy.

What does Soldier Boy represent? He’s one of the first celebrity superheroes, someone born out of World War II and a character who really created the culture that exists around these characters. He’s a fantastic way to dive deeper into the idea of perception versus reality, one of the core elements of The Boys and a big part of what makes it so great.

Of course, Jensen’s casting does raise a lot of interesting questions. Was Soldier Boy written with the actor in mind? Was this the case of getting the actor another project shortly after Supernatural ended? It’s fair to wonder over these questions and in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Kripke explains that the process was almost coincidental:

We had written Soldier Boy long before I cast Jensen. The majority of the guys we were looking at for that part were actually quite older than Jensen. Because it’s a World War II hero. But it’s so funny how these things sometimes happen. Jensen called me and I’m not on the show anymore but we keep in touch and text every so often. But he happened to call me and we were just chatting and I’m like well I’m prepping Season 3 of the show, and I have this character Soldier Boy, and it was a real pain in the [butt] to cast, and I haven’t really found anyone. Hey, wait a minute, do you want to do it? I sent him the script, and he’s like, oh my God, I totally want to do this. Less than a week later, he was cast. He just happened to call that day [and it’s] one of the big reasons he got that part.

We’ll hopefully have a chance to see more of Ackles in action over the coming months — for now, unfortunately, there is no precise The Boys season 3 premiere date.

What do you want to see from Jensen Ackles on The Boys season 3?

