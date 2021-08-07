The Boys season 3 video teases new character with ties to Starlight







For anyone out there that wants another window into The Boys season 3, we’re happy to present it now!

In the video at the bottom of this article, you can get a look at the latest Seven on 7, the “program” created by Vought News Network to give you the most massively-spun headlines possible related to the world of this show. In this, you get a little more insight on Starlight’s past in the form of Supersonic a.k.a. Drummer Boy, played by Miles Gaston Villanueva.

Have you watched our discussion yet on The Boys season 2 finale yet? If not, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’re going to have some other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

What we know about this character is that he worked with Starlight in the group she was a part of prior to joining the Seven back in season 1 — he’s also spent some time dealing with addiction, and there is a mock commercial for the Global Wellness Center that helped him right in the middle of the broadcast.

This video also gives you an update on A-Train’s return to the Seven, the latest literary efforts from The Deep, and also how Vought seems to be utilizing Queen Maeve’s status within the LGBTQ+ community. A lot of this is stuff that was a key part of season 2 of the show, and in general, these Seven on 7 broadcasts are meant to bridge the gap between where we are now and where we will be when the show returns to Amazon Prime. Remember that production on The Boys season 3 is currently happening, with there being no firm premiere date as of yet.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to The Boys

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 3?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







