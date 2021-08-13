FX creates American Sports Story focusing on Aaron Hernandez







FX already has American Horror Story and American Crime Story — meanwhile, FX on Hulu recently ordered a season 2 of American Horror Stories. Why not add more to the franchise now?

With this in mind, the network has ordered American Sports Story, a new series from executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Here’s what the official logline has to say about the first season of the show:

The first installment of American Sports Story is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc from the Boston Globe and Wondery. The limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture.

Is this a compelling enough subject for a limited series? Arguably yes, but we’re honestly surprised that the network is telling a story that is still so recent. Many of Hernandez’s teammates are still playing; the athlete himself only passed away four years ago.

Meanwhile, FX is also moving forward with another series entitled American Love Story, one that has a very historical connection to it:

American Love Story is a scripted anthology series of sweeping true love stories that captured the world’s attention. The first installment depicts the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media. The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Alexis Martin Woodall are Executive Producers of American Love Story.

It feels like these stories are going to be easier for the network to pull off than Feud, that anthology series that has seemingly been forgotten about entirely.

Are you excited for American Sports Story or American Love Story?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







